Lucas Merolla News: Sent off in draw

Merolla was shown a straight red card during Friday's 1-1 draw with Santos.

Merolla was penalized for his aggressive conduct against an opposing player in stoppage time of Friday's match. He'll be suspended for at least the upcoming clash against Necaxa, with his earliest possible return coming Feb. 25 versus Monterrey. That situation will cause the Canoneros to lose their top contributor of clearances and interceptions, though both Facundo Ezequiel Almada and Luis Gustavo Sanchez were on the bench Friday and could be alternatives to fill in at center-back.