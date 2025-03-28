Lucas Merolla News: Starting against Atlas
Merolla (undisclosed) is in the initial lineup for Friday's clash versus Atlas.
Merolla is back following a one-game absence due to the injury he suffered at the beginning of the match against Pachuca. Before that incident, the center-back scored once in eight appearances and had a solid average of 8.1 clearances per contest. His return leaves both Samir Caetano and Luis Gustavo Sanchez out of the lineup Friday.
