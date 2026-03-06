Lucas Michal Injury: Questionable to face Lens

Michal is questionable for Sunday's match against Lens, according to manager Benoit Tavenot. "We have some uncertainty around Lucas. He stopped the session yesterday and will try to resume today."

Michal is going to need some testing ahead of Sunday's match, with the attacker not able to finish training Thursday and trying to resume over the next two days. This leaves him with a major question for the contest, potentially sitting out to rest the injury. He didn't start the last match, so a change wouldn't be made, although his loss would hurt the depth of the attacking department.