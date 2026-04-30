Lucas Michal Injury: Unavailable against parent club
Michal won't be an option for the next Ligue 1 match against Monaco due to being loan-locked by his parent club, according to coach Benoit Tavenot.
Michal is ineligible to face his parent club in the upcoming Ligue 1 matchup due to a clause in his loan deal, but he will return for the May 10 clash against Lorient. The forward has been a rotation option this season, so his absence is unlikely to significantly impact the team.
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