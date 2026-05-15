Lucas Michal headshot

Lucas Michal Injury: Unavailable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Michal (undisclosed) won't be an option for Sunday's game against Nice, according to Angelo Salemi of RL Sports.

Michal has missed the last two games for Metz, and he won't be an option for the final game of the season, either. This shouldn't have a big impact in most fantasy formats, however, as Michal's last start came in February, and he hasn't scored a single goal in 2025/26.

Lucas Michal
Metz
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