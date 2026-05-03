Lucas Michal headshot

Lucas Michal News: Loan restriction lifted

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Michal is no longer loan-locked and is available for selection moving forward.

Michal had been unable to feature against Monaco due to a clause in his loan agreement preventing him from playing against his parent club, but that restriction no longer applies for the remaining fixtures. The forward figures to slot back into his usual rotation role as Metz push through the final fixtures of the season.

Lucas Michal
Metz
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