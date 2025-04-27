Lucas Mincarelli News: Creates two chances

Mincarelli had four crosses and two corner kicks in Montpellier's 0-0 draw against Reims Sunday, creating two chances overall.

Montpellier have already been relegated, but Mincarelli's crossing is encouraging for the last few matches of the season. He also had three interceptions and two tackles, so he'll play both sides of the pitch. That will come in handy next Sunday against a Brest team which has scored 49 goals but allowed 53. Mincarelli should have opportunities to rack up stats on both ends of the pitch.