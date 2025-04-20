Lucas Mincarelli News: Scores consolation goal

Mincarelli scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-1 loss to Marseille.

Mincarelli scored Montpellier's only goal in the 83rd minute, providing a brief respite in Saturday's heavy defeat against Marseille. He was in the starting squad for the first time since early October and this marked his first goal of the season. The defender will look to build on this performance against Reims on Sunday.​