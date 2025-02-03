Fantasy Soccer
Lucas Mincarelli headshot

Lucas Mincarelli News: Unused off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Mincarelli (undisclosed) went unused off the bench in Friday's match against Lens.

Mincarelli was back on the bench as expected Friday, returning after an undisclosed injury. However, he would go unused, not all that surprising after he was forced back into the team. He has started in three of his four appearances this season and has mainly missed out due to injury, so he will hope to see some starts again once fully fit.

Lucas Mincarelli
Montpellier
