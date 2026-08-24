Lucas Noubi News: Strong defensive display

Noubi registered three tackles (three won), five clearances and one interception in Monday's 1-1 draw against Malaga.

Noubi delivered another solid defensive performance, winning all three of his tackles while recording five clearances for the second consecutive match. The center-back has now established an encouraging level of consistency through the opening two fixtures, particularly in dealing with pressure around the penalty area. His physicality and defensive activity suggest he could remain a regular presence at the heart of Deportivo's backline throughout the campaign.