Lucas Ocampos headshot

Lucas Ocampos Injury: Pictured in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Ocampos (hamstring) was seen kicking a ball in one of the team's training photos after making progress in his recovery from a muscular problem.

Ocampos could be close to playing again after struggling with the injury he suffered in the first leg of the Apertura finals in December. His availability will be a big boost to the team's offensive ability, adding an option to displace either Tecatito Corona or Jordi Cortizo from the starting lineup. The Argentinian tallied two goals and four assists in 14 appearances during his debut Liga MX campaign, and he took one of Rayados' six penalty kicks over that period.

Lucas Ocampos
Monterrey
