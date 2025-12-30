Ocampos has been quite unlucky, as he missed the final stretch of the Apertura tournament due to a fractured wrist and is now likely to sit out in the Clausura opener against Toluca given that he hasn't trained or been involved in offseason games. The talented winger led his team in assists over the previous campaign, setting up six goals in addition to the five he scored across 15 matches played. Either Tecatito Corona (knee) or Anthony Martial could start on the left flank until Ocampos is ready for significant action.