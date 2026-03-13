Lucas Ocampos Injury: Subs off with discomfort Friday
Ocampos suffered a potential injury during the first half of Friday's game versus FC Juarez, Felipe Galindo of Multimedios reports.
Ocampos spent 22 minutes on the field and barely had a chance to produce before succumbing to the problem, which puts his participation in doubt for upcoming contests. Despite being in poor form with no goals or assists in 312 minutes of play this year, the winger is one of the team's most talented attackers, and losing him would limit their non-rookie options to Tecatito Corona and Luca Orellano unless either Sergio Canales (thigh) or Anthony Martial (shoulder) return soon.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Ocampos See More
-
World Cup
2022 World Cup: Golden Boot OddsOctober 26, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksNovember 22, 2021
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksMarch 8, 2021
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL TargetsMarch 8, 2021
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksNovember 3, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Ocampos See More