Lucas Ocampos headshot

Lucas Ocampos Injury: Subs off with discomfort Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Ocampos suffered a potential injury during the first half of Friday's game versus FC Juarez, Felipe Galindo of Multimedios reports.

Ocampos spent 22 minutes on the field and barely had a chance to produce before succumbing to the problem, which puts his participation in doubt for upcoming contests. Despite being in poor form with no goals or assists in 312 minutes of play this year, the winger is one of the team's most talented attackers, and losing him would limit their non-rookie options to Tecatito Corona and Luca Orellano unless either Sergio Canales (thigh) or Anthony Martial (shoulder) return soon.

Lucas Ocampos
Monterrey
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