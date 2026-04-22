Lucas Ocampos News: Converts from spot again

Ocampos scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Tuesday's 2-1 win against Puebla.

Ocampos converted from the spot for the second time in three days, following up his penalty against Pachuca by opening the scoring with another in this match, with both strikes accounting for his only goals of the Clausura campaign so far. He also made a strong defensive impact, leading his side with five tackles and recording back-to-back matches with five tackles, winning seven of them across those two outings.