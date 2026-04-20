Lucas Ocampos headshot

Lucas Ocampos News: Converts PK in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Ocampos scored a penalty goal, had three shots (one on target), created one chance, made five tackles (four won) and two clearances, drew three fouls and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 3-1 loss against Pachuca.

Ocampos showed poised from the penalty spot to open the scoring for his side in the 21st minute and showed his usual hustle without the ball, but his team definitely missed his best version as a playmaker and a finisher in open play. Still, the attacker could at least score his first Clausura goal, a much needed one for a player who's struggling to get fully fit after recovering from an injury that came in his best moment in years.

Lucas Ocampos
Monterrey
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