Lucas Ocampos News: Creative effort in loss

Ocampos generated two shots (one on target), eight crosses (two accurate) and five chances created in Friday's 2-0 loss to Leon.

Ocampos was Monterrey's most creative presence in the match, leading the side in chances created despite the result. His five goals and 11 chances created across five matches this season establish him as one of the more dangerous attacking midfielders in Liga MX, and his ability to generate chances consistently suggests his direct contributions will continue. His next fixture against Atletico de San Luis, who sit 16th in the standings, presents a favorable opportunity to add to those numbers.