Ocampos got off to a hot start, assisting on a shot on target in just the 2nd minute. He had another chance of his own blocked before he broke through for his squad's second goal of the match, as he converted a penalty kick in first half extra time. He remained intent on the attack and came up with back-to-back assists, setting up Sergio Canales for a goal in the 63rd minute, and again with their squad's final goal of the match, in the 67th. This marked the third consecutive game with a goal contribution for Ocampos, who is up to a total of four goals and three assists across just five appearances (three starts).