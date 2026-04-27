Lucas Ocampos headshot

Lucas Ocampos News: Inefficient in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Ocampos recorded six shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Santos.

Ocampos couldn't extend his two-game scoring run, missing the target on a season-high six shots in his final game before a three-month break. Despite closing the first half of the year in decent form, the former Sevilla attacker found the net only from the penalty spot, racking up three goals over 16 matches played (nine starts) in all competitions. He'll look to improve on those numbers if he remains Rayados' first-choice left winger in the future.

Lucas Ocampos
Monterrey
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