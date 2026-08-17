Lucas Ocampos News: Scores again in win
Ocampos scored a goal off five shots (two on target), created two chances, sent in three crosses (one accurate) and made four tackles (three won) during Saturday's 6-1 win over Juarez.
Ocampos just can't stop scoring and this time he added to his account with a spectacular long-range finish that made it 5-1 for Monterrey in the 62nd minute. That's now five goals over four starts for the forward, who was solid, but unspectacular in his first two campaigns in Mexico.
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