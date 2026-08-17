Lucas Ocampos headshot

Lucas Ocampos News: Scores again in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Ocampos scored a goal off five shots (two on target), created two chances, sent in three crosses (one accurate) and made four tackles (three won) during Saturday's 6-1 win over Juarez.

Ocampos just can't stop scoring and this time he added to his account with a spectacular long-range finish that made it 5-1 for Monterrey in the 62nd minute. That's now five goals over four starts for the forward, who was solid, but unspectacular in his first two campaigns in Mexico.

Lucas Ocampos
Monterrey
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