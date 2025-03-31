Lucas Ocampos News: Whips in seven crosses

Ocampos generated two shots (two on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Club Tijuana. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 41st minute.

