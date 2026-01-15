Paqueta is still in treatment two days ahead of their next match and seems to be unlikely to face Spurs, possibly missing a second straight game due to the injury. That said, his injury is yet to be announced, leaving his status a bit up in the air. However, he is involved in some transfer rumors, potentially another reason for his absence. He could be subjected to some testing ahead of the match to see if he can play, but appears more likely to be on the outside, with Freddie Potts or Soungoutou Magassa likely options to enter the starting XI in his place.