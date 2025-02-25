Lucas Paqueta Injury: Needing more time

Paqueta (ankle) is out for Thursday's match against Leicester City and is needing more time, according to manager Graham Potter. "Lucas is progressing, but won't make the squad on Thursday. Lucas, we'll have to keep an eye on him."

Paqueta is progressing but still appears to be a bit away from his return, as he will not be an option Thursday and was deemed to need more time until fit. It is uncertain if he will be fit to face Newcastle on March 10, with that being his next chance to return. He is a critical part of the team and is a regular starter when fit, so they will hope he is available soon.