Lucas Paqueta Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Paqueta is out for Saturday's match against Arsenal due to an ankle injury he suffered in training, according to manager Graham Potter. "It was a training incident for Lucas, just an innocuous one. He went over on his ankle and had a little bit of a collision. He's rolled his ankle and will be missing the game on Saturday, and probably Leicester as well. We'll see how it is, but it's swollen up a bit. We'll take it day by day, but I imagine it'll be a week or two he'll be away."

