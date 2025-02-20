Fantasy Soccer
Lucas Paqueta headshot

Lucas Paqueta Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2025 at 7:16am

Paqueta is out for Saturday's match against Arsenal due to an ankle injury he suffered in training, according to manager Graham Potter. "It was a training incident for Lucas, just an innocuous one. He went over on his ankle and had a little bit of a collision. He's rolled his ankle and will be missing the game on Saturday, and probably Leicester as well. We'll see how it is, but it's swollen up a bit. We'll take it day by day, but I imagine it'll be a week or two he'll be away."

Paqueta met an unfortunate fate Thursday, as he collided with one of his own teammates at training and rolled his ankle, leaving him out for Saturday. This is a tough break for the midfielder, as he is set to miss at least the club's next two matches. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change, with Carlos Soler maybe most likely to retain his spot in the XI while Evan Ferguson gets a shot.

Lucas Paqueta
West Ham United
