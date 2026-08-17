Lucas Paqueta News: Returns with Flamengo

Paqueta (thigh) started and played 74 minutes in Sunday's 5-1 win over Mirassol.

Paqueta was back in action this week and has been for the past few weeks, fully recovered from the injury he suffered at the World Cup. He now continues his season in Brazil after the move out of the Premier League last season, avoiding relegation with West Ham. That said, he is up to three goals in 14 appearances (11 starts) since joining the club.