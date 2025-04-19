Lucas Paqueta News: Two accurate crosses Saturday

Paqueta generated one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Southampton.

Paqueta has had a quiet April, considering his best performance of the season saw him create four chances, two of them accurate crosses. He has struggled since January, failing to log a goal or an assist despite continued opportunities. Ideally for Paqueta, before or during May, Paqueta can get back in form to help West Ham escape the area just above the Premier League's relegation zone.