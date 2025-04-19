Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lucas Paqueta headshot

Lucas Paqueta News: Two accurate crosses Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Paqueta generated one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Southampton.

Paqueta has had a quiet April, considering his best performance of the season saw him create four chances, two of them accurate crosses. He has struggled since January, failing to log a goal or an assist despite continued opportunities. Ideally for Paqueta, before or during May, Paqueta can get back in form to help West Ham escape the area just above the Premier League's relegation zone.

Lucas Paqueta
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now