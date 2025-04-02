Lucas Paqueta News: Two chances created in defeat

Paqueta registered one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton.

Paqueta played a full 90 minutes for the first time in three outings and made his presence felt by creating at least two chances for the ninth time in 26 appearances on the season. This also marked his second straight game with a shot, but he has not had one on target in his last six appearances.