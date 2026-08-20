Lucas Perri Injury: Cleared after mystery knock

Perri is back available for Saturday's clash against Nottingham Forest, according to coach Daniel Farke. "All the others are available."

Perri had missed Leeds' last five preseason friendlies with an undisclosed knock, an absence that had drawn some extra attention given the transfer speculation swirling around him at the time. With James Trafford established as Leeds' number one, Perri's role figures to be that of a capable backup between the posts, and his return to full fitness at least removes any lingering fitness question marks heading into the new campaign.