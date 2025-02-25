Lucas Perri News: Allows three in loss

Perri made four saves and conceded three goals during Sunday's 3-2 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Perri wasn't at fault for any of the three second-half goals he allowed and at least racked up some saves to provide some counter from a fantasy perspective. With Lyon defensive line not being that helpful, the goalkeeper is having to work a lot in his first campaign as a full-time starter in Europe, ranking third in saves among his Ligue 1 peers, with 89 over 23 domestic starts.