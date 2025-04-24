Lucas Perri News: Back available against Rennes
Perri was back in training on Thursday after returning from Brazil to see his wife give birth. He is available for Saturday's game against Rennes, according to the club.
Perri was spotted back in team training on Thursday and is available for Saturday's game. He missed the last contest to be with his wife, who was giving birth last weekend. He is expected to return directly to the starting XI, as he is the undisputed starting goalkeeper for Lyon.
