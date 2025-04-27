Lucas Perri News: Concedes once Saturday

Perri recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over Rennes.

Perri made his return to the starting XI Saturday after missing the last match to see his wife give birth. He played well versus Rennes, outside of the one goal that Mohamed Meite scored in the 50th minute. He faces a more favorable matchup Sunday versus Lens, a side which has scored 35 goals through 31 league matches this season.