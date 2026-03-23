Lucas Perri News: Dropped from starting role
Perri has only played in two games since Jan. 7 and has seemingly been dropped from starting duties.
Perri began the season in a starting role and maintained that spot until around January, earning only a clean sheet in his past 13 games before being dropped. Since being dropped, he has only earned two starts, both of which came in FA Cup play, yet to see the league field. It appears the club now prefers Karl Darlow in the starting spot, who has been slightly better, earning three clean sheets and 19 goals allowed in 15 games compared to Perri's three and 29, respectively.
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