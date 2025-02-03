Lucas Perri News: Eight saves in defeat

Perri made eight saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-2 defeat versus Marseille.

Perri had a tough night Sunday in the Olimpico against Marseille but recorded a season-high eight saves in his first year as Lyon's starter. He could have done better anticipating Mason Greenwood's goal but had little chance on the other two goals, both coming from close range. He has conceded five times in the last three matches, and Lyon is winless in six. He will look to bounce back under new coach Paulo Fonseca against Reims on Sunday.