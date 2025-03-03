Lucas Perri News: Four saves, one goal conceded
Perri recorded four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Brest.
Perri took the best parts of his previous two appearances and combined them together in Lyon's latest game. He has 11 saves but five goals conceded without any clean sheets across his last three games. Perri will look to clean up his form with Lyon's next Ligue 1 game, currently scheduled for March 9.
