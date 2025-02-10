Lucas Perri News: Records clean sheet

Perri made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 4-0 victory versus Reims.

Perri made two saves Sunday, one at full stretch, in Lyon's convincing 4-0 victory over Reims. The clean sheet was his eight of the campaign, good for second-most in Ligue 1. Over his most recent eight appearances (eight starts), Perri has been in fine form, recording four clean sheets, making 35 saves and seven clearances en route to conceding 0.87 goal per match. His next test is likely to come Sunday when Lyon travel to tussle with bottom-of-the-table Montpellier.