Lucas Perri News: Two penalty saves to qualify team

Perri made four saves and three clearances in Sunday's 2-2 (2-4) penalty shootout win over West Ham.

Perri came up huge with two penalty saves in Sunday's shootout to punch Leeds United's ticket to the FA Cup semifinals for the first time in 39 years, diving left to deny Jarrod Bowen before stonewalling Pablo Felipe to lock in a 4-2 win on penalties after the match finished 2-2 following West Ham's wild stoppage-time comeback. He also delivered a strong low stop on Taty Castellanos in extra time to keep Leeds United alive, ending the day with four saves across 120 minutes and two more in the shootout. Perri has lost his starting spot to Karl Darlow in Premier League play, but Sunday's performance showed he can still step in and give the squad solid support when called upon.