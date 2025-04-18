Fantasy Soccer
Lucas Perri headshot

Lucas Perri News: Won't be available against ASSE

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Perri has been authorized by his club to travel to Brazil to be with his wife while she gives birth and will therefore miss the derby against Saint-Etienne on Sunday, according to L'Equipe.

Lucas Perri
Lyon
