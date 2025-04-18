Lucas Perri News: Won't be available against ASSE
Perri has been authorized by his club to travel to Brazil to be with his wife while she gives birth and will therefore miss the derby against Saint-Etienne on Sunday, according to L'Equipe.
Perri won't be available for the derby against Saint-Etienne as he will be in Brazil with his wife who is close to giving birth. Remy Descamps will replace him in goal for that game.
