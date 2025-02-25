Lucas Perrin News: Joins Cercle Brugge on loan

Perrin has joined Cercle Brugge on loan from Hamburger SV until the end of the season, his new club announced.

Perrin made his Ligue 1 debut with Olympique Marseille in 2019 and later played in the Champions League. He joined RC Strasbourg, where he made 94 appearances before moving to Hamburger SV last summer. This season, he played six matches in the 2nd Bundesliga before his latest move.