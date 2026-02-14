Lucas Rodriguez headshot

Lucas Rodriguez Injury: Dealing with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2026 at 2:35pm

Rodriguez is inactive because of a sprained right ankle and his return to action is expected to depend on his recovery progress, the club announced Saturday.

Rodriguez was a starter at the beginning of the campaign but gradually lost his place before being ruled out with the injury. The attacker won't take part in the week six match against San Luis and will remain questionable for subsequent fixtures. Meanwhile, Jhojan Julio and Eduardo Perez Reyes will stay put in Gallos' lineup.

