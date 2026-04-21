Lucas Rodriguez Injury: Sidelined with knee injury

Rodriguez missed Tuesday's game versus Cruz Azul because of a right knee synovial plica, per the club's medical report.

Rodriguez will be absent for an unknown period, but he seems unlikely to return in the Clausura campaign, joining Jhojan Julio (hamstring) among the team's injured attackers. Additionally, Francisco Venegas left with a leg injury against the Cementeros, so Juan Pablo Cazares could take on a major role in immediate action. The talented playmaker had seen his involvement reduced before suffering the injury, but he logged one assist over 11 matches played in the first half of 2026.