Lucas Rodriguez headshot

Lucas Rodriguez Injury: Sidelined with knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Rodriguez missed Tuesday's game versus Cruz Azul because of a right knee synovial plica, per the club's medical report.

Rodriguez will be absent for an unknown period, but he seems unlikely to return in the Clausura campaign, joining Jhojan Julio (hamstring) among the team's injured attackers. Additionally, Francisco Venegas left with a leg injury against the Cementeros, so Juan Pablo Cazares could take on a major role in immediate action. The talented playmaker had seen his involvement reduced before suffering the injury, but he logged one assist over 11 matches played in the first half of 2026.

Lucas Rodriguez
Queretaro
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Rodriguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Rodriguez See More
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 31
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 31
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 5, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 25
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 25
Author Image
JD Bazzo
August 21, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 17
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 17
Author Image
JD Bazzo
June 26, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 14
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 14
Author Image
JD Bazzo
May 29, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 7
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 7
Author Image
JD Bazzo
April 9, 2019