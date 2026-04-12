Lucas Rodriguez News: Assists off bench versus Necaxa

Rodriguez assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win over Necaxa.

Rodriguez pulled the ball back from the goal line, allowing Mateo Coronel to score his second goal of the match during the 81st minute. It was the first direct contribution for Rodriguez since Nov. 7, ending a run of nine unproductive outings. He has played less than 45 minutes as a substitute in each of his last six appearances, but this last performance could help him regain confidence as he contends for an attacking spot that could be vacated due to the potential injury of Jhojan Julio (undisclosed).