Lucas Rodriguez News: Let go by Queretaro

Rodriguez is no longer part of Gallos' roster after the Clausura 2026 campaign, the club announced Wednesday.

Rodriguez has ended a two-year spell in which he produced four goals and seven assists throughout 57 matches played (40 starts) for the Queretanos. He was active as a playmaker and set-piece taker, averaging 1.0 chances created, 1.5 crosses (0.5 accurate) and 0.7 corner kicks per game. Even so, he failed to match his past performance at Tijuana and eventually lost the starting spot to Jean Unjanque and Mateo Coronel. While Rodriguez's future is uncertain, he could fit into a team that deploys a traditional No. 10, his preferred position.