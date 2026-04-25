Lucas Rodriguez headshot

Lucas Rodriguez News: Logs four crosses in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Rodriguez had one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Friday's 2-1 win over Puebla.

Rodriguez played the final 45 minutes of the regular season after recovering from a knee issue, and he produced his most crosses since October thanks to set-piece duties. He also racked up a variety of stats, although it was too late to make up for a quiet campaign in which he failed to score and delivered just one assist across 398 minutes on the field, losing the starting spot in the early stages of 2026.

Lucas Rodriguez
Queretaro
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