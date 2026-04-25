Lucas Rodriguez News: Logs four crosses in return

Rodriguez had one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Friday's 2-1 win over Puebla.

Rodriguez played the final 45 minutes of the regular season after recovering from a knee issue, and he produced his most crosses since October thanks to set-piece duties. He also racked up a variety of stats, although it was too late to make up for a quiet campaign in which he failed to score and delivered just one assist across 398 minutes on the field, losing the starting spot in the early stages of 2026.