Lucas Rodriguez News: On bench for Santos clash

Rodriguez (ankle) is available as a substitute option in Friday's matchup versus Santos.

Rodriguez should see minutes off the bench considering he missed only one game due to the issue, and his talent could come in handy if Gallos need goals in the second half. However, the playmaker had seen his role reduced over the last few matches prior to his injury while having yet to score or assist in five Clausura 2026 appearances. All of Fernando Gonzalez Pena, Jhojan Julio and Jean Unjanque are now starting but could be replaced by Rodriguez at some point.