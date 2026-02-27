Lucas Rodriguez headshot

Lucas Rodriguez News: On bench for Santos clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 4:13pm

Rodriguez (ankle) is available as a substitute option in Friday's matchup versus Santos.

Rodriguez should see minutes off the bench considering he missed only one game due to the issue, and his talent could come in handy if Gallos need goals in the second half. However, the playmaker had seen his role reduced over the last few matches prior to his injury while having yet to score or assist in five Clausura 2026 appearances. All of Fernando Gonzalez Pena, Jhojan Julio and Jean Unjanque are now starting but could be replaced by Rodriguez at some point.

Lucas Rodriguez
Queretaro
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Rodriguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Rodriguez See More
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 31
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 31
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 5, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 25
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 25
Author Image
JD Bazzo
August 21, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 17
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 17
Author Image
JD Bazzo
June 26, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 14
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 14
Author Image
JD Bazzo
May 29, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 7
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 7
Author Image
JD Bazzo
April 9, 2019