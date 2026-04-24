Lucas Rodriguez News: On bench Friday

Rodriguez (knee) is on the bench for Friday's visit to Puebla.

Rodriguez will have a chance to play in his team's final game of the season after overcoming a right knee synovial plica. The playmaker missed one game due to the injury, before which he produced one assist over 353 minutes of league play. He could be trusted for playmaking numbers if given significant minutes in either Juan Pablo Cazares' or Jean Unjanque's place.