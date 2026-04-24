Lucas Rodriguez headshot

Lucas Rodriguez News: On bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Rodriguez (knee) is on the bench for Friday's visit to Puebla.

Rodriguez will have a chance to play in his team's final game of the season after overcoming a right knee synovial plica. The playmaker missed one game due to the injury, before which he produced one assist over 353 minutes of league play. He could be trusted for playmaking numbers if given significant minutes in either Juan Pablo Cazares' or Jean Unjanque's place.

Lucas Rodriguez
Queretaro
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Rodriguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Rodriguez See More
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 31
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 31
Author Image
JD Bazzo
October 5, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 25
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 25
Author Image
JD Bazzo
August 21, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 17
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 17
Author Image
JD Bazzo
June 26, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 14
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 14
Author Image
JD Bazzo
May 29, 2019
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 7
SOC
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 7
Author Image
JD Bazzo
April 9, 2019