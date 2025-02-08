Lucas Rodriguez News: Scores winner against San Luis

Rodriguez scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 victory over Atletico San Luis.

Rodriguez made the score sheet with a header from inside the six-yard box in the 44th minute of the victory. It was his first direct contribution in the current campaign and came in his second consecutive start. He had not been that influential before, but the goal should boost his chances of retaining the position ahead of Rodrigo Bogarin and Brian Alejandro Rubio.