Lucas Rodriguez News: Sends seven crosses in defeat

Rodriguez generated two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Friday's 2-0 loss versus Club Necaxa.

Rodriguez was active as a creative threat in the final meters, but he lacked company in the final meters. The former Tijuana hasn't had a good season in the current Clausura, though to be fair, Queretaro have had woes on attack all season long, and that limits Rodriguez's upside considerably. He's notched only one goal and one assist in 10 outings (eight starts) in the Clausura.