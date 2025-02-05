Lucas Rosa News: Completes Ajax move
Rosa has joined Ajax from Valladolid on a permanent transfer, his former club announced.
Rosa joined Real Valladolid in 2021 and initially played for the youth teams before earning a first-team role. He made 80 appearances across La Liga, Segunda Division, and Copa del Rey, primarily featuring as a left-back despite being right-footed. This season, he started 21 matches and recorded one assist along with 36 crosses. New signing Adam Aznou is expected to replace him in the lineup.
