Lucas Sanabria Injury: Available to face Tigres

Sanabria (collarbone) is available for Tuesday's clash against Tigres in the CONCACAF as he is travelling with the squad, the club announced.

Sanabria has been training last week and is back available for LA Galaxy after recovering from a collarbone injury that sidelined him for five games. He was spotted travelling and training with the team ahead of Tuesday's CONCACAF game against Tigres. This is good news for the team since the midfielder started the season in the XI and is likely going to be an important player for them moving forward.