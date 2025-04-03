Lucas Sanabria Injury: Back in training, not returning yet

Sanabria (collarbone) is back in training and could return at some point next week, Corner of the Galaxy reports.

Head coach Greg Vanney confirmed that Sanabria is back in training, but he's limiting contact and won't be ready to face Real Salt Lake on Saturday. He might be able to return next Tuesday against Tigres UANL in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, but the coaching staff is targeting the April 12 matchup against the Dynamo as a more realistic return date for the midfielder.