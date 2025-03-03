Lucas Sanabria Injury: Suffers fractured collarbone
Sanabria has suffered a fractured collarbone in Saturday's match and is likely to be out for the time being, coach Greg Vanney said in a press conference, Alex Ruiz reports.
Sanabria is expected to miss several weeks after suffering a fractured collarbone in Saturday's match. He had been a regular starter, making his absence a significant blow. Isaiah Parente replaced him against Vancouver and could see increased playing time in the coming weeks.
